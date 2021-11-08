Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (5-6) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) after losing four road games in a row. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hornets

The 110.1 points per game the Lakers score are 7.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.6).

Los Angeles is 3-0 when scoring more than 117.6 points.

The Hornets' 113.5 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 111.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.3 points.

Los Angeles' record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 113.5 points.

The Lakers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Hornets' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.

Charlotte has compiled a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.1 points and 11.0 boards per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.9 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 22.5 points per game. He also tacks on 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his scoring output.

Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.6 per game.

Ball is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.1 per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Cavaliers W 113-101 Home 10/31/2021 Rockets W 95-85 Home 11/2/2021 Rockets W 119-117 Home 11/4/2021 Thunder L 107-104 Home 11/6/2021 Trail Blazers L 105-90 Away 11/8/2021 Hornets - Home 11/10/2021 Heat - Home 11/12/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/14/2021 Spurs - Home 11/15/2021 Bulls - Home 11/17/2021 Bucks - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule