Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (5-6) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) after losing four road games in a row. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hornets
- The 110.1 points per game the Lakers score are 7.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.6).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 when scoring more than 117.6 points.
- The Hornets' 113.5 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 111.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.3 points.
- Los Angeles' record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Lakers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Hornets' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.
- Charlotte has compiled a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.1 points and 11.0 boards per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.9 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 22.5 points per game. He also tacks on 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.6 per game.
- Ball is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.1 per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Cavaliers
W 113-101
Home
10/31/2021
Rockets
W 95-85
Home
11/2/2021
Rockets
W 119-117
Home
11/4/2021
Thunder
L 107-104
Home
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
L 105-90
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/14/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/15/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/17/2021
Bucks
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
W 125-113
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
L 113-110
Home
11/3/2021
Warriors
L 114-92
Away
11/5/2021
Kings
L 140-110
Away
11/7/2021
Clippers
L 120-106
Away
11/8/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/12/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/19/2021
Pacers
-
Home