Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (5-6) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) after losing four road games in a row. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hornets

    • The 110.1 points per game the Lakers score are 7.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.6).
    • Los Angeles is 3-0 when scoring more than 117.6 points.
    • The Hornets' 113.5 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 111.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.3 points.
    • Los Angeles' record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 113.5 points.
    • The Lakers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
    • The Hornets' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.
    • Charlotte has compiled a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.1 points and 11.0 boards per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.9 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
    • Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 22.5 points per game. He also tacks on 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.6 per game.
    • Ball is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.1 per game.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 113-101

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-85

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    W 119-117

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-90

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 125-113

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 113-110

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    L 114-92

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    L 140-110

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    L 120-106

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy