Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and DeMar DeRozan (11) defend Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Bulls wins 100-90. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 26.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (9-4) visit Anthony Davis (12th, 24.5) and the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Bulls

The Bulls average just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Lakers give up (111.9).

Chicago has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 3-3.

The Lakers put up 7.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Bulls give up (102.7).

When it scores more than 102.7 points, Los Angeles is 7-4.

Chicago's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

In games Chicago shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Los Angeles is 7-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls leader in rebounds and assist is Nikola Vucevic, who grabs 10.9 rebounds and gives out 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 13.6 points per contest.

Chicago's leading scorer is DeRozan, who tallies 26.1 points a game in addition to his 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Lonzo Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points per game and adds 8.9 rebounds per game.

Carmelo Anthony makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.

Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.2 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 76ers L 114-105 Home 11/8/2021 Nets W 118-95 Home 11/10/2021 Mavericks W 117-107 Home 11/12/2021 Warriors L 119-93 Away 11/14/2021 Clippers W 100-90 Away 11/15/2021 Lakers - Away 11/17/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/19/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/21/2021 Knicks - Home 11/22/2021 Pacers - Home 11/24/2021 Rockets - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule