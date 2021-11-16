How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 26.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (9-4) visit Anthony Davis (12th, 24.5) and the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Bulls
- The Bulls average just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Lakers give up (111.9).
- Chicago has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 3-3.
- The Lakers put up 7.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Bulls give up (102.7).
- When it scores more than 102.7 points, Los Angeles is 7-4.
- Chicago's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Los Angeles is 7-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls leader in rebounds and assist is Nikola Vucevic, who grabs 10.9 rebounds and gives out 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 13.6 points per contest.
- Chicago's leading scorer is DeRozan, who tallies 26.1 points a game in addition to his 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Lonzo Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points per game and adds 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.2 per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
76ers
L 114-105
Home
11/8/2021
Nets
W 118-95
Home
11/10/2021
Mavericks
W 117-107
Home
11/12/2021
Warriors
L 119-93
Away
11/14/2021
Clippers
W 100-90
Away
11/15/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/21/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/22/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/24/2021
Rockets
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
L 105-90
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
W 126-123
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
W 120-117
Home
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
L 107-83
Home
11/14/2021
Spurs
W 114-106
Home
11/15/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/17/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/21/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/23/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Pacers
-
Away