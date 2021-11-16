Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and DeMar DeRozan (11) defend Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Bulls wins 100-90. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and DeMar DeRozan (11) defend Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Bulls wins 100-90. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 26.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (9-4) visit Anthony Davis (12th, 24.5) and the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Bulls

    • The Bulls average just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Lakers give up (111.9).
    • Chicago has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.
    • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 3-3.
    • The Lakers put up 7.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Bulls give up (102.7).
    • When it scores more than 102.7 points, Los Angeles is 7-4.
    • Chicago's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
    • In games Chicago shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
    • The Lakers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
    • Los Angeles is 7-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls leader in rebounds and assist is Nikola Vucevic, who grabs 10.9 rebounds and gives out 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 13.6 points per contest.
    • Chicago's leading scorer is DeRozan, who tallies 26.1 points a game in addition to his 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • Lonzo Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points per game and adds 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.2 per game.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    76ers

    L 114-105

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nets

    W 118-95

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Mavericks

    W 117-107

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-93

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Clippers

    W 100-90

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-90

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    W 126-123

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    W 120-117

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 107-83

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Spurs

    W 114-106

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Washington State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Jose State at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Long Beach State at UCLA

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSB vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) dribbles the ball while defended by San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) dribbles the ball while defended by San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Jose State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy