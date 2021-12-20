Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) will look to Anthony Davis (13th in NBA, 23.3 points per game) when they try to knock off DeMar DeRozan (fifth in league, 26.4) and the Chicago Bulls (17-10) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Lakers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -6

    216 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Lakers

    • The Bulls average only 2.9 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Lakers allow (111.2).
    • Chicago is 9-1 when scoring more than 111.2 points.
    • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 108.3 points, it is 9-5.
    • The Lakers' 110.5 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 105.7 the Bulls give up.
    • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Los Angeles is 15-5.
    • Chicago is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
    • The Bulls average 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (9.4).
    • The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
    • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Davis has the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 8.3 per game. He also averages 19.4 points and pulls down 7.7 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is Davis with 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

