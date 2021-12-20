Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) will look to Anthony Davis (13th in NBA, 23.3 points per game) when they try to knock off DeMar DeRozan (fifth in league, 26.4) and the Chicago Bulls (17-10) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -6 216 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Lakers

The Bulls average only 2.9 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Lakers allow (111.2).

Chicago is 9-1 when scoring more than 111.2 points.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 108.3 points, it is 9-5.

The Lakers' 110.5 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 105.7 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Los Angeles is 15-5.

Chicago is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Bulls average 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (9.4).

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch