Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Cavaliers
- The 116.0 points per game the Lakers score are 12.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (103.2).
- Los Angeles has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 103.2 points.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 116.0 points, it is 3-0.
- The Cavaliers' 105.0 points per game are 14.6 fewer points than the 119.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Lakers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.
- Los Angeles is 2-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Cavaliers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have given up to their opponents.
- Cleveland is 0-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 28.4 points and 11.6 boards per game.
- Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 9.4 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
- Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton racks up 20.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in rebounds is Jarrett Allen with 9.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Ricky Rubio with 7.8 per game.
- Rubio is reliable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Lauri Markkanen (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Warriors
L 121-114
Home
10/22/2021
Suns
L 115-105
Home
10/24/2021
Grizzlies
W 121-118
Home
10/26/2021
Spurs
W 125-121
Away
10/27/2021
Thunder
L 123-115
Away
10/29/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/2/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/4/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Grizzlies
L 132-121
Away
10/22/2021
Hornets
L 123-112
Home
10/23/2021
Hawks
W 101-95
Home
10/25/2021
Nuggets
W 99-87
Away
10/27/2021
Clippers
W 92-79
Away
10/29/2021
Lakers
-
Away
10/30/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/1/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/3/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
-
Away