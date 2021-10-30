Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Cavaliers

    • The 116.0 points per game the Lakers score are 12.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (103.2).
    • Los Angeles has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 103.2 points.
    • When Cleveland allows fewer than 116.0 points, it is 3-0.
    • The Cavaliers' 105.0 points per game are 14.6 fewer points than the 119.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Lakers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.
    • Los Angeles is 2-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have given up to their opponents.
    • Cleveland is 0-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 28.4 points and 11.6 boards per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 9.4 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton racks up 20.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in rebounds is Jarrett Allen with 9.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Ricky Rubio with 7.8 per game.
    • Rubio is reliable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Lauri Markkanen (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    10/19/2021

    Warriors

    L 121-114

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-105

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 121-118

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Spurs

    W 125-121

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Thunder

    L 123-115

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    10/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 132-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nuggets

    W 99-87

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Clippers

    W 92-79

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
