Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30) play the Los Angeles Lakers (30-41) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 227 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Lakers

The Cavaliers record 107.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 114.0 the Lakers give up.

Cleveland is 13-6 when scoring more than 114.0 points.

Los Angeles is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Lakers' 111.2 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 104.2 the Cavaliers allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 27-23 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.

Cleveland's record is 38-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Cavaliers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 20th.

The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (9.6).

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 8.5 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.1 points a contest.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch