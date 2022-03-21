Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks to shoot as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and center Evan Mobley (4) and forward Isaac Okoro (35) defend during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30) play the Los Angeles Lakers (30-41) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Cavaliers

Cavaliers vs Lakers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-5.5

227 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Lakers

  • The Cavaliers record 107.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 114.0 the Lakers give up.
  • Cleveland is 13-6 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
  • Los Angeles is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Lakers' 111.2 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 104.2 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 27-23 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.
  • Cleveland's record is 38-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 20th.
  • The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (9.6).
  • The Cavaliers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 22nd.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 8.5 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.1 points a contest.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • LeBron James sits atop the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook's assist statline paces Los Angeles; he records 7.1 assists per game.
  • James knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



