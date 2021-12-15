Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) face the Dallas Mavericks (14-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pick 'em
-
213.5 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Lakers
- The 104.4 points per game the Mavericks put up are 7.1 fewer points than the Lakers allow (111.5).
- Dallas is 5-1 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
- Los Angeles is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Lakers average 6.8 more points per game (111.3) than the Mavericks allow (104.5).
- Los Angeles has put together a 14-6 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Dallas' record is 14-7 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank fifth.
- The Mavericks' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (9.9).
- The Mavericks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.6 points, grabbing 8.0 boards and dishing out 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis averages 24.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Lakers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.4 per game. He also averages 19.5 points per game and adds 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- Davis is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 2.2 blocks per game.
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)