Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) face the Dallas Mavericks (14-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em - 213.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Lakers

The 104.4 points per game the Mavericks put up are 7.1 fewer points than the Lakers allow (111.5).

Dallas is 5-1 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Los Angeles is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 104.4 points.

The Lakers average 6.8 more points per game (111.3) than the Mavericks allow (104.5).

Los Angeles has put together a 14-6 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.

Dallas' record is 14-7 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank fifth.

The Mavericks' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (9.9).

The Mavericks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.6 points, grabbing 8.0 boards and dishing out 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch