Two of the league's best scorers match up when Nikola Jokic (ninth, 25.5 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (21-19) host LeBron James (second, 29.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-21) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 224.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers

The Nuggets score 106.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.

Denver is 11-0 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Los Angeles is 11-3 when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Lakers' 112.1 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 105.7 the Nuggets allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 20-10 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.

Denver is 19-10 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.

The Nuggets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 13th.

The Nuggets pull down 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Lakers average (9.6).

The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 25.5 points, 14.0 boards and 7.0 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Lakers Players to Watch