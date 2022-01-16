Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's best scorers match up when Nikola Jokic (ninth, 25.5 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (21-19) host LeBron James (second, 29.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-21) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-3.5

224.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers

  • The Nuggets score 106.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.
  • Denver is 11-0 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
  • Los Angeles is 11-3 when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.
  • The Lakers' 112.1 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 105.7 the Nuggets allow.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 20-10 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
  • Denver is 19-10 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 13th.
  • The Nuggets pull down 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Lakers average (9.6).
  • The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 25.5 points, 14.0 boards and 7.0 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook has averaged 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Lakers leaderboards in those categories.
  • James counts for 29.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Los Angeles' team.
  • James is consistent from deep and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
