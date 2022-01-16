How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's best scorers match up when Nikola Jokic (ninth, 25.5 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (21-19) host LeBron James (second, 29.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-21) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-3.5
224.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- The Nuggets score 106.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.
- Denver is 11-0 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- Los Angeles is 11-3 when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Lakers' 112.1 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 105.7 the Nuggets allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 20-10 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
- Denver is 19-10 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Nuggets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 13th.
- The Nuggets pull down 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Lakers average (9.6).
- The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 25.5 points, 14.0 boards and 7.0 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook has averaged 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Lakers leaderboards in those categories.
- James counts for 29.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Los Angeles' team.
- James is consistent from deep and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
