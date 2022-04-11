Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (32-49) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (48-33) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 226.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers

The Nuggets average only 2.4 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Lakers give up (114.8).

Denver has a 29-6 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Los Angeles has an 18-15 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.

The Lakers' 111.7 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 110 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110 points, Los Angeles is 23-19.

Denver has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.7 points.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Nuggets' 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (9.5).

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 27.1 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Lakers Players to Watch