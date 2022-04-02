Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (46-31) will look to Nikola Jokic (ninth in NBA, 26.1 points per game) when they attempt to overcome LeBron James (first in league, 30.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-45) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup begins at 3:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nuggets

The Lakers record just 2.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Nuggets give up (109.5).

Los Angeles is 23-22 when scoring more than 109.5 points.

When Denver allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 35-12.

The Nuggets score an average of 112.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver is 27-6 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Los Angeles' record is 17-15 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.

The Lakers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Nuggets' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

This season, Denver has a 33-13 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.1 points and 8.2 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.1 made threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/23/2022 76ers L 126-121 Home 3/27/2022 Pelicans L 116-108 Away 3/29/2022 Mavericks L 128-110 Away 3/31/2022 Jazz L 122-109 Away 4/1/2022 Pelicans L 114-111 Home 4/3/2022 Nuggets - Home 4/5/2022 Suns - Away 4/7/2022 Warriors - Away 4/8/2022 Thunder - Home 4/10/2022 Nuggets - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule