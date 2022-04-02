Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (46-31) will look to Nikola Jokic (ninth in NBA, 26.1 points per game) when they attempt to overcome LeBron James (first in league, 30.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-45) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup begins at 3:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nuggets

  • The Lakers record just 2.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Nuggets give up (109.5).
  • Los Angeles is 23-22 when scoring more than 109.5 points.
  • When Denver allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 35-12.
  • The Nuggets score an average of 112.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • Denver is 27-6 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
  • Los Angeles' record is 17-15 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.
  • The Lakers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Los Angeles has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Nuggets' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • This season, Denver has a 33-13 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.1 points and 8.2 boards per game.
  • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

76ers

L 126-121

Home

3/27/2022

Pelicans

L 116-108

Away

3/29/2022

Mavericks

L 128-110

Away

3/31/2022

Jazz

L 122-109

Away

4/1/2022

Pelicans

L 114-111

Home

4/3/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/5/2022

Suns

-

Away

4/7/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/8/2022

Thunder

-

Home

4/10/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Suns

L 140-130

Home

3/26/2022

Thunder

W 113-107

Home

3/28/2022

Hornets

W 113-109

Away

3/30/2022

Pacers

W 125-118

Away

4/1/2022

Timberwolves

L 136-130

Home

4/3/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

-

Home

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/10/2022

Lakers

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
