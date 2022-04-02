Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (46-31) will look to Nikola Jokic (ninth in NBA, 26.1 points per game) when they attempt to overcome LeBron James (first in league, 30.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-45) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup begins at 3:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nuggets
- The Lakers record just 2.0 more points per game (111.5) than the Nuggets give up (109.5).
- Los Angeles is 23-22 when scoring more than 109.5 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 35-12.
- The Nuggets score an average of 112.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Denver is 27-6 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
- Los Angeles' record is 17-15 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Lakers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- This season, Denver has a 33-13 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.1 points and 8.2 boards per game.
- Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
- James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
76ers
L 126-121
Home
3/27/2022
Pelicans
L 116-108
Away
3/29/2022
Mavericks
L 128-110
Away
3/31/2022
Jazz
L 122-109
Away
4/1/2022
Pelicans
L 114-111
Home
4/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
4/5/2022
Suns
-
Away
4/7/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/8/2022
Thunder
-
Home
4/10/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/24/2022
Suns
L 140-130
Home
3/26/2022
Thunder
W 113-107
Home
3/28/2022
Hornets
W 113-109
Away
3/30/2022
Pacers
W 125-118
Away
4/1/2022
Timberwolves
L 136-130
Home
4/3/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home
4/7/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
4/10/2022
Lakers
-
Home