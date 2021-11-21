Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) shoots defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-9) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (4-11) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -7 211 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Lakers

The Lakers record only 1.8 more points per game (109.2) than the Pistons allow (107.4).

Los Angeles has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Detroit has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.

The Pistons score an average of 98.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 29th.

The Lakers average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 20th.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 24.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.6 assists per game while scoring 18.9 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch