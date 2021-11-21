Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) shoots defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (8-9) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (4-11) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Pistons

    Lakers vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -7

    211 points

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Lakers

    • The Lakers record only 1.8 more points per game (109.2) than the Pistons allow (107.4).
    • Los Angeles has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.
    • Detroit has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Pistons score an average of 98.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • The Lakers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 29th.
    • The Lakers average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 20th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 24.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.6 assists per game while scoring 18.9 PPG.
    • Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 18.1 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Killian Hayes with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
    • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
