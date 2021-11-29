Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) defend Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-15) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (10-11) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pistons

The 111.4 points per game the Lakers record are only 3.3 more points than the Pistons give up (108.1).

When Los Angeles totals more than 108.1 points, it is 9-3.

Detroit has a 3-9 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Pistons' 98.6 points per game are 15.9 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.5 points, Detroit is 1-1.

The Lakers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 40.5% from the field, 4.7% lower than the 45.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.3 points and 10.2 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.7 per game while also scoring 20.4 points per contest.

Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.3 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averages 19.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.

The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.1 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).

Saddiq Bey makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Killian Hayes (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Celtics L 130-108 Away 11/21/2021 Pistons W 121-116 Away 11/23/2021 Knicks L 106-100 Away 11/24/2021 Pacers W 124-116 Away 11/26/2021 Kings L 141-137 Home 11/28/2021 Pistons - Home 11/30/2021 Kings - Away 12/3/2021 Clippers - Home 12/7/2021 Celtics - Home 12/9/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/10/2021 Thunder - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule