Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of struggling teams square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (27-34) host the Golden State Warriors (43-19) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. The Lakers will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Warriors, who have lost three straight. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Warriors

The Lakers score 110.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 104.0 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles has a 24-19 record when scoring more than 104.0 points.

Golden State has a 35-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Warriors score only 1.5 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Lakers allow (112.4).

Golden State has put together a 28-5 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Los Angeles has a 16-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 24-21 overall.

The Warriors have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Golden State has compiled a 30-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 28.2 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.2 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry's points (25.4 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.

Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.2 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.

Curry averages 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Jazz W 106-101 Home 2/25/2022 Clippers L 105-102 Home 2/27/2022 Pelicans L 123-95 Home 3/1/2022 Mavericks L 109-104 Home 3/3/2022 Clippers L 132-111 Away 3/5/2022 Warriors - Home 3/7/2022 Spurs - Away 3/9/2022 Rockets - Away 3/11/2022 Wizards - Home 3/13/2022 Suns - Away 3/14/2022 Raptors - Home

Warriors Upcoming Schedule