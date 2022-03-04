Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of struggling teams square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (27-34) host the Golden State Warriors (43-19) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. The Lakers will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Warriors, who have lost three straight. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Warriors

  • The Lakers score 110.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 104.0 the Warriors allow.
  • Los Angeles has a 24-19 record when scoring more than 104.0 points.
  • Golden State has a 35-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Warriors score only 1.5 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Lakers allow (112.4).
  • Golden State has put together a 28-5 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 16-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
  • This season, the Lakers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.
  • In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 24-21 overall.
  • The Warriors have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
  • Golden State has compiled a 30-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 28.2 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.
  • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.2 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.
  • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry's points (25.4 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.2 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
  • Curry averages 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Jazz

W 106-101

Home

2/25/2022

Clippers

L 105-102

Home

2/27/2022

Pelicans

L 123-95

Home

3/1/2022

Mavericks

L 109-104

Home

3/3/2022

Clippers

L 132-111

Away

3/5/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/7/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Nuggets

L 117-116

Home

2/24/2022

Trail Blazers

W 132-95

Away

2/27/2022

Mavericks

L 107-101

Home

3/1/2022

Timberwolves

L 129-114

Away

3/3/2022

Mavericks

L 122-113

Away

3/5/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/10/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/14/2022

Wizards

-

Home

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

