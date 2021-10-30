Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Staples Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

The 115.5 points per game the Lakers score are only 3.5 more points than the Rockets allow (112.0).

When Los Angeles totals more than 112.0 points, it is 3-2.

Houston has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Rockets score an average of 104.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 116.5 the Lakers allow.

The Lakers are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 26.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.7 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game.

Wood is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.

Alperen Sengun (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Suns L 115-105 Home 10/24/2021 Grizzlies W 121-118 Home 10/26/2021 Spurs W 125-121 Away 10/27/2021 Thunder L 123-115 Away 10/29/2021 Cavaliers W 113-101 Home 10/31/2021 Rockets - Home 11/2/2021 Rockets - Home 11/4/2021 Thunder - Home 11/6/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/8/2021 Hornets - Home 11/10/2021 Heat - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule