Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Staples Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets
- The 115.5 points per game the Lakers score are only 3.5 more points than the Rockets allow (112.0).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 112.0 points, it is 3-2.
- Houston has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Rockets score an average of 104.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 116.5 the Lakers allow.
- The Lakers are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Rockets are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 26.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.7 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Wood is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Alperen Sengun (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Suns
L 115-105
Home
10/24/2021
Grizzlies
W 121-118
Home
10/26/2021
Spurs
W 125-121
Away
10/27/2021
Thunder
L 123-115
Away
10/29/2021
Cavaliers
W 113-101
Home
10/31/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/2/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/4/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-106
Away
10/22/2021
Thunder
W 124-91
Home
10/24/2021
Celtics
L 107-97
Home
10/26/2021
Mavericks
L 116-106
Away
10/28/2021
Jazz
L 122-91
Home
10/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/4/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
-
Home