Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Staples Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Arena: Staples Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

    • The 115.5 points per game the Lakers score are only 3.5 more points than the Rockets allow (112.0).
    • When Los Angeles totals more than 112.0 points, it is 3-2.
    • Houston has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Rockets score an average of 104.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 116.5 the Lakers allow.
    • The Lakers are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Los Angeles is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Rockets are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 26.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.7 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game.
    • Wood is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Alperen Sengun (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-105

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 121-118

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Spurs

    W 125-121

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Thunder

    L 123-115

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 113-101

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-106

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 124-91

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Celtics

    L 107-97

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Mavericks

    L 116-106

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    L 122-91

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
