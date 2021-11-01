Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reach for a rebound in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (1-5) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

The Lakers put up 112.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.2 the Rockets allow.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 109.2 points, it is 3-2.

When Houston gives up fewer than 112.6 points, it is 1-2.

The Rockets average 10.5 fewer points per game (101.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (112.0).

Los Angeles' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 101.5 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 45.3% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.7 points and pulls down 11.4 boards per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.7 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Los Angeles steals leader is LeBron James, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.0 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and tacks on 4.2 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Grizzlies W 121-118 Home 10/26/2021 Spurs W 125-121 Away 10/27/2021 Thunder L 123-115 Away 10/29/2021 Cavaliers W 113-101 Home 10/31/2021 Rockets W 95-85 Home 11/2/2021 Rockets - Home 11/4/2021 Thunder - Home 11/6/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/8/2021 Hornets - Home 11/10/2021 Heat - Home 11/12/2021 Timberwolves - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule