Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (1-5) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets
- The Lakers put up 112.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.2 the Rockets allow.
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 109.2 points, it is 3-2.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 112.6 points, it is 1-2.
- The Rockets average 10.5 fewer points per game (101.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (112.0).
- Los Angeles' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 101.5 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- Los Angeles is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Rockets are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 45.3% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.7 points and pulls down 11.4 boards per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.7 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
- Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Los Angeles steals leader is LeBron James, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.0 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and tacks on 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Grizzlies
W 121-118
Home
10/26/2021
Spurs
W 125-121
Away
10/27/2021
Thunder
L 123-115
Away
10/29/2021
Cavaliers
W 113-101
Home
10/31/2021
Rockets
W 95-85
Home
11/2/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/4/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Thunder
W 124-91
Home
10/24/2021
Celtics
L 107-97
Home
10/26/2021
Mavericks
L 116-106
Away
10/28/2021
Jazz
L 122-91
Home
10/31/2021
Lakers
L 95-85
Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/4/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home