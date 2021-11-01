Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reach for a rebound in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (1-5) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

    • The Lakers put up 112.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.2 the Rockets allow.
    • When Los Angeles puts up more than 109.2 points, it is 3-2.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 112.6 points, it is 1-2.
    • The Rockets average 10.5 fewer points per game (101.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (112.0).
    • Los Angeles' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 101.5 points.
    • This season, the Lakers have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
    • Los Angeles is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
    • The Rockets are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 45.3% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Houston is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.7 points and pulls down 11.4 boards per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.7 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is LeBron James, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.0 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and tacks on 4.2 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 121-118

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Spurs

    W 125-121

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Thunder

    L 123-115

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 113-101

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-85

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 124-91

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Celtics

    L 107-97

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Mavericks

    L 116-106

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    L 122-91

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    L 95-85

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

