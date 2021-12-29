Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) will look to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-24) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The Rockets have lost four games in a row. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers

The Lakers put up just 4.3 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Rockets allow (114.3).

When Los Angeles totals more than 114.3 points, it is 10-4.

Houston is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Los Angeles is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Lakers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 26th.

The Lakers grab 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Rockets average (9.7).

The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.1 per game while also scoring 19.6 points per contest.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch