    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) will look to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-24) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The Rockets have lost four games in a row. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Rockets

    Lakers vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -5.5

    225.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers

    • The Lakers put up just 4.3 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Rockets allow (114.3).
    • When Los Angeles totals more than 114.3 points, it is 10-4.
    • Houston is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Rockets put up an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • Houston has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
    • Los Angeles is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.5 points.
    • The Lakers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 26th.
    • The Lakers grab 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Rockets average (9.7).
    • The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.1 per game while also scoring 19.6 points per contest.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he records 3.4 assists per game.
    • Gordon is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

