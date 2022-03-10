Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-36) will attempt to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-49) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Rockets

Lakers vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lakers

-6

234 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers

  • The Lakers record 110.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Rockets allow.
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 117.9 points, it is 13-3.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 7-10.
  • The Rockets score an average of 108.6 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers give up.
  • Houston is 15-10 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
  • Los Angeles is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Lakers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.
  • The Lakers average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).
  • The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who accumulates 29.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.2 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.
  • James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline paces Houston; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs59 seconds ago
USATSI_17778196
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17857629
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17836918
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy