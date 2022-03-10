How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (28-36) will attempt to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-49) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-6
234 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers
- The Lakers record 110.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Rockets allow.
- When Los Angeles scores more than 117.9 points, it is 13-3.
- When Houston allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 7-10.
- The Rockets score an average of 108.6 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers give up.
- Houston is 15-10 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
- Los Angeles is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Lakers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.
- The Lakers average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).
- The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who accumulates 29.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.2 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.
- James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline paces Houston; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.
- Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)