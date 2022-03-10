Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-36) will attempt to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-49) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -6 234 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers

The Lakers record 110.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Rockets allow.

When Los Angeles scores more than 117.9 points, it is 13-3.

When Houston allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 7-10.

The Rockets score an average of 108.6 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers give up.

Houston is 15-10 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

Los Angeles is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Lakers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.

The Lakers average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who accumulates 29.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.2 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.

James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Rockets Players to Watch