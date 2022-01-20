Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (15-29) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Staples Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pacers
- The Lakers score 111.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 108.9 the Pacers allow.
- Los Angeles is 17-9 when scoring more than 108.9 points.
- Indiana is 11-12 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Pacers put up an average of 107.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 112.9 the Lakers give up.
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Indiana is 8-6.
- Los Angeles' record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 18-6 overall.
- The Pacers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Indiana is 11-11 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists. Westbrook averages 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.
- LeBron James leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 28.8 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is atop almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by recording 18.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Hawks
W 134-118
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
L 127-119
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
L 125-116
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
L 133-96
Away
1/17/2022
Jazz
W 101-95
Home
1/19/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/27/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Jazz
W 125-113
Home
1/10/2022
Celtics
L 101-98
Away
1/12/2022
Celtics
L 119-100
Home
1/14/2022
Suns
L 112-94
Home
1/17/2022
Clippers
L 139-133
Away
1/19/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/20/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/22/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/26/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/28/2022
Thunder
-
Away