Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (15-29) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Staples Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Staples Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pacers

  • The Lakers score 111.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 108.9 the Pacers allow.
  • Los Angeles is 17-9 when scoring more than 108.9 points.
  • Indiana is 11-12 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 107.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 112.9 the Lakers give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.9 points, Indiana is 8-6.
  • Los Angeles' record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.
  • This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 18-6 overall.
  • The Pacers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
  • Indiana is 11-11 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists. Westbrook averages 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.
  • LeBron James leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 28.8 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
  • James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis is atop almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by recording 18.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Hawks

W 134-118

Home

1/9/2022

Grizzlies

L 127-119

Home

1/12/2022

Kings

L 125-116

Away

1/15/2022

Nuggets

L 133-96

Away

1/17/2022

Jazz

W 101-95

Home

1/19/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/27/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Hornets

-

Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Jazz

W 125-113

Home

1/10/2022

Celtics

L 101-98

Away

1/12/2022

Celtics

L 119-100

Home

1/14/2022

Suns

L 112-94

Home

1/17/2022

Clippers

L 139-133

Away

1/19/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/22/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/26/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

