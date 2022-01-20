Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (15-29) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Staples Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pacers

The Lakers score 111.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 108.9 the Pacers allow.

Los Angeles is 17-9 when scoring more than 108.9 points.

Indiana is 11-12 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Pacers put up an average of 107.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 112.9 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Indiana is 8-6.

Los Angeles' record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 18-6 overall.

The Pacers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Indiana is 11-11 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists. Westbrook averages 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

LeBron James leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 28.8 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is atop almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by recording 18.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Justin Holiday hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Hawks W 134-118 Home 1/9/2022 Grizzlies L 127-119 Home 1/12/2022 Kings L 125-116 Away 1/15/2022 Nuggets L 133-96 Away 1/17/2022 Jazz W 101-95 Home 1/19/2022 Pacers - Home 1/21/2022 Magic - Away 1/23/2022 Heat - Away 1/25/2022 Nets - Away 1/27/2022 76ers - Away 1/28/2022 Hornets - Away

