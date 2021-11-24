Nov 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (8-11) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (9-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -5 217 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Lakers

The 107.3 points per game the Pacers score are 5.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (113.1).

Indiana has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Los Angeles has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.

The Lakers score only 4.1 more points per game (109.4) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (105.3).

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Los Angeles is 8-3.

Indiana has a 6-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 10th.

The Pacers average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (10.1).

The Lakers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 21st.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.9 points and distributing 6.1 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.1 boards in each contest while scoring 17.9 points per game.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch