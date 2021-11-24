Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (8-11) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (9-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Pacers

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -5

    217 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Lakers

    • The 107.3 points per game the Pacers score are 5.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (113.1).
    • Indiana has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.
    • Los Angeles has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
    • The Lakers score only 4.1 more points per game (109.4) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (105.3).
    • When it scores more than 105.3 points, Los Angeles is 8-3.
    • Indiana has a 6-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
    • The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 10th.
    • The Pacers average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (10.1).
    • The Lakers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 21st.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.9 points and distributing 6.1 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.1 boards in each contest while scoring 17.9 points per game.
    • Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.7 per game. He also scores 19.9 points per game and adds 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Westbrook (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Los Angeles while Davis (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
