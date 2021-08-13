How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA action continues in Las Vegas as the Lakers and Clippers look to gain experience and make roster decisions ahead of the 2021-22 season.

On Friday, the Lakers and Clippers face off at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. With many players looking to gain exposure and showcase their skills, this game could have major implications on who makes the 15-man roster for each of these respective squads for the upcoming season.

Both teams from Los Angeles have struggled quite a bit in Summer League, with the Clippers losing both of their contests so far and the Lakers splitting their pair of games. While the Clippers will look to get their first win on Friday night, the Lakers will be hoping to earn a winning record.

The Lakers haven’t had a real standout performer to this point, but Austin Reaves has looked solid. In fact, he hit a game-winner in their opening contest that gave them their only win of Summer League so far.

Clippers first-round pick Keon Johnson has struggled offensively thus far in Summer League. He’s averaged just 8.0 points through two games on 7.7 percent from deep (1-for-13). However, he’s produced 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, showing his worth outside of just scoring the ball.

With both the Clippers and Lakers being among the most talented teams in the NBA, these young players in the Summer League will be key in filling the final roster spots on each team. If either are going to make a deep postseason run, it may come down to some of these new faces having productive 2021-22 seasons.

