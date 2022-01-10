Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks for a basket in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (21-19) host the Memphis Grizzlies (27-14) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. The Lakers will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Grizzlies, who have won eight straight. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers record only 4.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Grizzlies allow (107.6).

Los Angeles is 18-8 when scoring more than 107.6 points.

Memphis is 22-3 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 111.7 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Lakers give up.

Memphis has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Los Angeles has an 11-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.7 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.

Los Angeles has an 18-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Memphis is 20-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Russell Westbrook, who averages 19.3 points, 8.1 boards and 8.3 assists per game.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Westbrook and Anthony lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Anthony in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 17.5 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his scoring output.

Steven Adams has a stat line of 9.4 rebounds, 7.0 points and 3.0 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones holds the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Bane is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.9 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Grizzlies L 104-99 Away 12/31/2021 Trail Blazers W 139-106 Home 1/2/2022 Timberwolves W 108-103 Home 1/4/2022 Kings W 122-114 Home 1/7/2022 Hawks W 134-118 Home 1/9/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/12/2022 Kings - Away 1/15/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/17/2022 Jazz - Home 1/19/2022 Pacers - Home 1/21/2022 Magic - Away

