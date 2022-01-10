Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (21-19) host the Memphis Grizzlies (27-14) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. The Lakers will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Grizzlies, who have won eight straight. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- The Lakers record only 4.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Grizzlies allow (107.6).
- Los Angeles is 18-8 when scoring more than 107.6 points.
- Memphis is 22-3 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 111.7 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Lakers give up.
- Memphis has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
- Los Angeles has an 11-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.7 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.
- Los Angeles has an 18-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Grizzlies' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Memphis is 20-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Russell Westbrook, who averages 19.3 points, 8.1 boards and 8.3 assists per game.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Westbrook and Anthony lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Anthony in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 17.5 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Steven Adams has a stat line of 9.4 rebounds, 7.0 points and 3.0 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones holds the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Bane is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.9 per game).
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-99
Away
12/31/2021
Trail Blazers
W 139-106
Home
1/2/2022
Timberwolves
W 108-103
Home
1/4/2022
Kings
W 122-114
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
W 134-118
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Magic
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Spurs
W 118-105
Home
1/3/2022
Nets
W 118-104
Away
1/4/2022
Cavaliers
W 110-106
Away
1/6/2022
Pistons
W 118-88
Home
1/8/2022
Clippers
W 123-108
Away
1/9/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/11/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/13/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/14/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/17/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/19/2022
Bucks
-
Away