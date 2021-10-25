Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) face the Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) at Staples Center on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Last year, the 109.7 points per game the Lakers recorded were just 2.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.3).
- Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- When Memphis gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season, it went 19-5.
- The Grizzlies averaged 6.3 more points per game last year (113.3) than the Lakers gave up to opponents (107.0).
- Memphis put together a 32-16 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.
- Los Angeles went 34-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points.
- The Lakers made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Los Angeles shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 30-12 overall.
- The Grizzlies shot 46.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.1% the Lakers' opponents shot last season.
- Memphis put together a 29-9 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook scored 22.2 points, grabbed 11.5 boards and distributed 11.7 assists per game last season.
- Kendrick Nunn knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Westbrook averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while DeAndre Jordan compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 7.4 assists.
- Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
- Dillon Brooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were defensive standouts last season, with Anderson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Clarke collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Warriors
L 121-114
Home
10/22/2021
Suns
L 115-105
Home
10/24/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
10/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away
10/27/2021
Thunder
-
Away
10/29/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/2/2021
Rockets
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Cavaliers
W 132-121
Home
10/23/2021
Clippers
W 120-114
Away
10/24/2021
Lakers
-
Away
10/27/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
10/28/2021
Warriors
-
Away
10/30/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
