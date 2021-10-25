Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the second half at Staples Center. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) face the Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) at Staples Center on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

    • Last year, the 109.7 points per game the Lakers recorded were just 2.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.3).
    • Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.
    • When Memphis gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season, it went 19-5.
    • The Grizzlies averaged 6.3 more points per game last year (113.3) than the Lakers gave up to opponents (107.0).
    • Memphis put together a 32-16 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.
    • Los Angeles went 34-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points.
    • The Lakers made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
    • In games Los Angeles shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 30-12 overall.
    • The Grizzlies shot 46.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.1% the Lakers' opponents shot last season.
    • Memphis put together a 29-9 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Russell Westbrook scored 22.2 points, grabbed 11.5 boards and distributed 11.7 assists per game last season.
    • Kendrick Nunn knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Westbrook averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while DeAndre Jordan compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 7.4 assists.
    • Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
    • Dillon Brooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were defensive standouts last season, with Anderson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Clarke collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Warriors

    L 121-114

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-105

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 132-121

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-114

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

