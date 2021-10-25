Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the second half at Staples Center. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) face the Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) at Staples Center on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Last year, the 109.7 points per game the Lakers recorded were just 2.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.3).

Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.

When Memphis gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season, it went 19-5.

The Grizzlies averaged 6.3 more points per game last year (113.3) than the Lakers gave up to opponents (107.0).

Memphis put together a 32-16 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.

Los Angeles went 34-15 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points.

The Lakers made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Los Angeles shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 30-12 overall.

The Grizzlies shot 46.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.1% the Lakers' opponents shot last season.

Memphis put together a 29-9 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook scored 22.2 points, grabbed 11.5 boards and distributed 11.7 assists per game last season.

Kendrick Nunn knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Westbrook averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while DeAndre Jordan compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 7.4 assists.

Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.

Dillon Brooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.

Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were defensive standouts last season, with Anderson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Clarke collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Warriors L 121-114 Home 10/22/2021 Suns L 115-105 Home 10/24/2021 Grizzlies - Home 10/26/2021 Spurs - Away 10/27/2021 Thunder - Away 10/29/2021 Cavaliers - Home 10/31/2021 Rockets - Home 11/2/2021 Rockets - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule