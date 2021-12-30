Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (21-14) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -5.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

The Grizzlies average 111.1 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 112.6 the Lakers allow.

When Memphis puts up more than 112.6 points, it is 14-2.

Los Angeles has a 9-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.

The Lakers put up an average of 110.6 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 108.6 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 14-7 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Memphis has a 16-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank seventh.

The Grizzlies grab an average of 13 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Lakers by 3.4 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.0 assists per game.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch