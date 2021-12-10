Dec 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Anthony Davis (13th, 24.1 points per game) and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) visit Ja Morant (13th, 24.1) and the Memphis Grizzlies (14-11) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3.5 223.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

The Lakers score 111.9 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 110.6 the Grizzlies give up.

Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 110.6 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 111.9 points, it is 10-1.

The Grizzlies' 110.4 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 113 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Los Angeles has a 6-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.

The Lakers are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Lakers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 14th.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.1 points and 10.3 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.7 per game while also scoring 20.4 points per contest.

Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.2 rejections per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch