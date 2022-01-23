Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) fouls Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (29-17) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Heat

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Heat

-2.5

214 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Lakers

  • The Heat record only 4.2 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Lakers give up (112.7).
  • Miami is 18-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
  • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 13-7.
  • The Lakers average 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.0).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 21-11 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.
  • Miami has a 25-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.
  • The Heat average 10.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Lakers by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
  • The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 22nd.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Miami leader in both steals and blocks is Caleb Martin, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook racks up 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, placing him atop the Lakers' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Los Angeles' LeBron James puts up 28.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • James is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • James' steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles defensively.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
