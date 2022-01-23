How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (29-17) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-2.5
214 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Lakers
- The Heat record only 4.2 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Lakers give up (112.7).
- Miami is 18-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
- When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 13-7.
- The Lakers average 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.0).
- Los Angeles has put together a 21-11 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.
- Miami has a 25-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.
- The Heat average 10.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Lakers by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 22nd.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Miami leader in both steals and blocks is Caleb Martin, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook racks up 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, placing him atop the Lakers' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Los Angeles' LeBron James puts up 28.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- James is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- James' steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles defensively.
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)