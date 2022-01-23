Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) fouls Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (29-17) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2.5 214 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Lakers

The Heat record only 4.2 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Lakers give up (112.7).

Miami is 18-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 13-7.

The Lakers average 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.0).

Los Angeles has put together a 21-11 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.

Miami has a 25-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.4 points.

The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.

The Heat average 10.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Lakers by 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 22nd.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Miami leader in both steals and blocks is Caleb Martin, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Lakers Players to Watch