Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) face the Miami Heat (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Heat
- The Heat average only 2.3 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Lakers give up (112.4).
- Miami is 5-0 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 110.1 points, it is 2-2.
- The Lakers' 111.5 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 101.5 the Heat allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 5-4 when it scores more than 101.5 points.
- Miami has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.
- This season, the Heat have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
- Miami is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 25.3 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 11.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.1 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 23.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 8.5 per game. He also averages 18.8 points and grabs 8.8 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Lakers, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Westbrook (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Los Angeles while Davis (2.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
W 129-103
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
W 125-110
Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
L 95-78
Home
11/6/2021
Jazz
W 118-115
Home
11/8/2021
Nuggets
L 113-96
Away
11/10/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/11/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/15/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/17/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/18/2021
Wizards
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Rockets
W 95-85
Home
11/2/2021
Rockets
W 119-117
Home
11/4/2021
Thunder
L 107-104
Home
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
L 105-90
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
W 126-123
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/14/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/15/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/17/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Celtics
-
Away