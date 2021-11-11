Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) face the Miami Heat (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Heat

    • The Heat average only 2.3 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Lakers give up (112.4).
    • Miami is 5-0 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
    • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 110.1 points, it is 2-2.
    • The Lakers' 111.5 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 101.5 the Heat allow to opponents.
    • Los Angeles is 5-4 when it scores more than 101.5 points.
    • Miami has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.
    • This season, the Heat have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
    • Miami is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Lakers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
    • Los Angeles has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 25.3 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
    • Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 11.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.1 assists per game.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 23.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 8.5 per game. He also averages 18.8 points and grabs 8.8 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Lakers, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Westbrook (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Los Angeles while Davis (2.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 129-103

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Mavericks

    W 125-110

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Celtics

    L 95-78

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Jazz

    W 118-115

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-96

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-85

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    W 119-117

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-90

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    W 126-123

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

