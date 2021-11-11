Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) face the Miami Heat (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Heat

The Heat average only 2.3 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Lakers give up (112.4).

Miami is 5-0 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 110.1 points, it is 2-2.

The Lakers' 111.5 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 101.5 the Heat allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 5-4 when it scores more than 101.5 points.

Miami has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

Miami is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Los Angeles has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 25.3 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 11.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.1 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 23.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 8.5 per game. He also averages 18.8 points and grabs 8.8 rebounds per game.

Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Lakers, hitting 3.5 threes per game.

Westbrook (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Los Angeles while Davis (2.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Grizzlies W 129-103 Away 11/2/2021 Mavericks W 125-110 Away 11/4/2021 Celtics L 95-78 Home 11/6/2021 Jazz W 118-115 Home 11/8/2021 Nuggets L 113-96 Away 11/10/2021 Lakers - Away 11/11/2021 Clippers - Away 11/13/2021 Jazz - Away 11/15/2021 Thunder - Away 11/17/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/18/2021 Wizards - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule