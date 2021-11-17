Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Pat Connaughton (24) react during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter during their loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (8-7) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9 222 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Lakers

The Bucks score 107.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 112.5 the Lakers give up.

Milwaukee has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Los Angeles is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Lakers score the same points per game as the Bucks give up (109.8).

Los Angeles has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Milwaukee's record is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 109.8 points.

The Bucks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at ninth.

The Bucks average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (9.9).

The Lakers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallies 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.

Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Lakers Players to Watch