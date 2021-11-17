Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Pat Connaughton (24) react during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter during their loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (8-7) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Lakers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -9

    222 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Lakers

    • The Bucks score 107.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 112.5 the Lakers give up.
    • Milwaukee has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.
    • Los Angeles is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Lakers score the same points per game as the Bucks give up (109.8).
    • Los Angeles has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
    • Milwaukee's record is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Bucks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at ninth.
    • The Bucks average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (9.9).
    • The Lakers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallies 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.
    • Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.3 per game. He also records 19.4 points per game and adds 8.7 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top shooter from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
