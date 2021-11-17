Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (8-7) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-9
222 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Lakers
- The Bucks score 107.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 112.5 the Lakers give up.
- Milwaukee has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- Los Angeles is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Lakers score the same points per game as the Bucks give up (109.8).
- Los Angeles has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 109.8 points.
- The Bucks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at ninth.
- The Bucks average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (9.9).
- The Lakers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallies 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.
- Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.3 per game. He also records 19.4 points per game and adds 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is the top shooter from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.1 per game).
