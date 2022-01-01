Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

    • The 110.3 points per game the Lakers score are only 1.5 more points than the Timberwolves allow (108.8).
    • When Los Angeles scores more than 108.8 points, it is 15-7.
    • Minnesota is 14-6 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Timberwolves score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 112.4 the Lakers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Minnesota is 8-4.
    • Los Angeles' record is 10-7 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Lakers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • Los Angeles has a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
    • Minnesota has put together a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.1 per game while also scoring 19.1 points per contest.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
    • Davis is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.7 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    L 138-110

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    L 122-115

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Rockets

    W 132-123

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 104-99

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 139-106

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    L 114-102

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    L 128-116

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    W 108-103

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Knicks

    L 96-88

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-108

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

