Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- The 110.3 points per game the Lakers score are only 1.5 more points than the Timberwolves allow (108.8).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 108.8 points, it is 15-7.
- Minnesota is 14-6 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 112.4 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Minnesota is 8-4.
- Los Angeles' record is 10-7 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Lakers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- Minnesota has put together a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.1 per game while also scoring 19.1 points per contest.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Davis is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.7 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Spurs
L 138-110
Home
12/25/2021
Nets
L 122-115
Home
12/28/2021
Rockets
W 132-123
Away
12/29/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-99
Away
12/31/2021
Trail Blazers
W 139-106
Home
1/2/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/4/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Mavericks
L 114-102
Away
12/23/2021
Jazz
L 128-116
Away
12/27/2021
Celtics
W 108-103
Home
12/28/2021
Knicks
L 96-88
Home
12/31/2021
Jazz
L 120-108
Away
1/2/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/7/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away