Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

The 110.3 points per game the Lakers score are only 1.5 more points than the Timberwolves allow (108.8).

When Los Angeles scores more than 108.8 points, it is 15-7.

Minnesota is 14-6 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 112.4 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Minnesota is 8-4.

Los Angeles' record is 10-7 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.

The Lakers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 15-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

Minnesota has put together a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.1 per game while also scoring 19.1 points per contest.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Davis is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.7 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 Spurs L 138-110 Home 12/25/2021 Nets L 122-115 Home 12/28/2021 Rockets W 132-123 Away 12/29/2021 Grizzlies L 104-99 Away 12/31/2021 Trail Blazers W 139-106 Home 1/2/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/4/2022 Kings - Home 1/7/2022 Hawks - Home 1/9/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/12/2022 Kings - Away 1/15/2022 Nuggets - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule