Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers (7-5) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- The Lakers put up only 2.7 more points per game (112.3) than the Timberwolves give up (109.6).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 109.6 points, it is 6-2.
- Minnesota is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Timberwolves put up 8.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Lakers give up (112.8).
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Minnesota is 2-2.
- Los Angeles has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Lakers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Los Angeles has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Minnesota is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 23.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.9 assists per game to go with his 19.3 PPG scoring average.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards is the top scorer for the Timberwolves with 25.9 points per game. He also adds 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Minnesota leaders in rebounding and assists are Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 22.9 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Patrick Beverley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
- Edwards is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
- Towns' steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Minnesota defensively.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Rockets
W 119-117
Home
11/4/2021
Thunder
L 107-104
Home
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
L 105-90
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
W 126-123
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
W 120-117
Home
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/14/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/15/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/17/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/21/2021
Pistons
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Magic
L 115-97
Home
11/3/2021
Clippers
L 126-115
Home
11/5/2021
Clippers
L 104-84
Home
11/8/2021
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Away
11/10/2021
Warriors
L 123-110
Away
11/12/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/17/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/18/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home