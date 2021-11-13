Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots for three over Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers (7-5) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

The Lakers put up only 2.7 more points per game (112.3) than the Timberwolves give up (109.6).

When Los Angeles scores more than 109.6 points, it is 6-2.

Minnesota is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Timberwolves put up 8.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Lakers give up (112.8).

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Minnesota is 2-2.

Los Angeles has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.6 points.

The Lakers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Los Angeles has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Minnesota is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 23.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.9 assists per game to go with his 19.3 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards is the top scorer for the Timberwolves with 25.9 points per game. He also adds 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Minnesota leaders in rebounding and assists are Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 22.9 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Patrick Beverley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).

Edwards is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.4 threes per game.

Towns' steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Minnesota defensively.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/2/2021 Rockets W 119-117 Home 11/4/2021 Thunder L 107-104 Home 11/6/2021 Trail Blazers L 105-90 Away 11/8/2021 Hornets W 126-123 Home 11/10/2021 Heat W 120-117 Home 11/12/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/14/2021 Spurs - Home 11/15/2021 Bulls - Home 11/17/2021 Bucks - Away 11/19/2021 Celtics - Away 11/21/2021 Pistons - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule