Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Target Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

The Lakers record 111.1 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 109.3 the Timberwolves allow.

Los Angeles has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.

Minnesota is 12-5 when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.

The Timberwolves' 108.6 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 111.2 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.2 points, Minnesota is 8-3.

Los Angeles has a 9-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.

The Lakers average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 22nd.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.8 points and grabs 10.2 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.4 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.

Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game.

Timberwolves Players to Watch