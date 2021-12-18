Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Target Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

    Lakers vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    Lakers

    -1.5

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    • The Lakers record 111.1 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 109.3 the Timberwolves allow.
    • Los Angeles has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.
    • Minnesota is 12-5 when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Timberwolves' 108.6 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 111.2 the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 111.2 points, Minnesota is 8-3.
    • Los Angeles has a 9-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
    • The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.
    • The Lakers average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
    • The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 22nd.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.8 points and grabs 10.2 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.4 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.4 per game. He also averages 18.8 points per game and tacks on 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the most prolific from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

