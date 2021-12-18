Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Target Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-1.5
222.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- The Lakers record 111.1 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 109.3 the Timberwolves allow.
- Los Angeles has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.
- Minnesota is 12-5 when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Timberwolves' 108.6 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 111.2 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.2 points, Minnesota is 8-3.
- Los Angeles has a 9-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.
- The Lakers average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 22nd.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.8 points and grabs 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.4 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.
- Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.4 per game. He also averages 18.8 points per game and tacks on 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the most prolific from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
