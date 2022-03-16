Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-39) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30) after losing 10 road games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Timberwolves vs Lakers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-9

242 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

  • The Timberwolves record 115.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers give up.
  • Minnesota is 26-10 when scoring more than 113.6 points.
  • Los Angeles is 19-19 when giving up fewer than 115.1 points.
  • The Lakers' 111.0 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 112.0 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 20-12 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Minnesota's record is 26-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 15th.
  • The Timberwolves average 11.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Lakers by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.8 points and pulls down 9.9 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.
  • Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Anthony Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is LeBron James with 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.0 points per game and tacks on 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • James averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
