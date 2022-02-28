Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) picks up the loose ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans

  • The 110.8 points per game the Lakers average are only 1.4 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).
  • Los Angeles is 19-14 when scoring more than 109.4 points.
  • New Orleans is 21-10 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Pelicans put up an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 11-5.
  • Los Angeles is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
  • This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
  • In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 22-11 overall.
  • The Pelicans are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 28.9 points and pulls down 8.0 boards per game.
  • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.4 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
  • James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram averages 22.2 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.0 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Devonte' Graham averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Bucks

L 131-116

Home

2/9/2022

Trail Blazers

L 107-105

Away

2/12/2022

Warriors

L 117-115

Away

2/16/2022

Jazz

W 106-101

Home

2/25/2022

Clippers

L 105-102

Home

2/27/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/1/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/3/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/5/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/7/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Spurs

L 124-114

Home

2/14/2022

Raptors

W 120-90

Home

2/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 121-109

Home

2/17/2022

Mavericks

L 125-118

Home

2/25/2022

Suns

W 117-102

Away

2/27/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/2/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/4/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/9/2022

Magic

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
