How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans
- The 110.8 points per game the Lakers average are only 1.4 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).
- Los Angeles is 19-14 when scoring more than 109.4 points.
- New Orleans is 21-10 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 11-5.
- Los Angeles is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 22-11 overall.
- The Pelicans are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, New Orleans has a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 28.9 points and pulls down 8.0 boards per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.4 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
- James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram averages 22.2 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.0 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Devonte' Graham averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Bucks
L 131-116
Home
2/9/2022
Trail Blazers
L 107-105
Away
2/12/2022
Warriors
L 117-115
Away
2/16/2022
Jazz
W 106-101
Home
2/25/2022
Clippers
L 105-102
Home
2/27/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/1/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/5/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/7/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/9/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Spurs
L 124-114
Home
2/14/2022
Raptors
W 120-90
Home
2/15/2022
Grizzlies
L 121-109
Home
2/17/2022
Mavericks
L 125-118
Home
2/25/2022
Suns
W 117-102
Away
2/27/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/2/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/4/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/9/2022
Magic
-
Home