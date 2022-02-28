Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) picks up the loose ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

The 110.8 points per game the Lakers average are only 1.4 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).

Los Angeles is 19-14 when scoring more than 109.4 points.

New Orleans is 21-10 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 11-5.

Los Angeles is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 22-11 overall.

The Pelicans are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New Orleans has a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 28.9 points and pulls down 8.0 boards per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.4 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.

James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 22.2 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.0 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.

Devonte' Graham averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Bucks L 131-116 Home 2/9/2022 Trail Blazers L 107-105 Away 2/12/2022 Warriors L 117-115 Away 2/16/2022 Jazz W 106-101 Home 2/25/2022 Clippers L 105-102 Home 2/27/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/1/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/3/2022 Clippers - Away 3/5/2022 Warriors - Home 3/7/2022 Spurs - Away 3/9/2022 Rockets - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule