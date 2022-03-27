Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (31-42) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -2.5 230 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Lakers

The Pelicans put up 108.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up.

New Orleans is 15-5 when scoring more than 114.3 points.

Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Lakers' 111.6 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 109.8 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 23-20 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

New Orleans is 27-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

The Pelicans average 11.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Lakers by 2.2 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who puts up 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 12.5 PPG.

Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch