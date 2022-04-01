How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) chase the loose ball during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Staples Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans

The 111.5 points per game the Lakers put up are only 1.7 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.8).

When Los Angeles scores more than 109.8 points, it is 23-21.

New Orleans is 29-14 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Pelicans' 108.9 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers allow.

New Orleans has put together a 17-5 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.

Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.

The Lakers make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Los Angeles has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Pelicans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

New Orleans has compiled a 19-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who puts up 30.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 7.0 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.

James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he records 4.3 assists per game.

Graham is the top shooter from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Herbert Jones (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Cavaliers W 131-120 Away 3/23/2022 76ers L 126-121 Home 3/27/2022 Pelicans L 116-108 Away 3/29/2022 Mavericks L 128-110 Away 3/31/2022 Jazz L 122-109 Away 4/1/2022 Pelicans - Home 4/3/2022 Nuggets - Home 4/5/2022 Suns - Away 4/7/2022 Warriors - Away 4/8/2022 Thunder - Home 4/10/2022 Nuggets - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule