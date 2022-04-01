How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Staples Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans
- The 111.5 points per game the Lakers put up are only 1.7 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.8).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 109.8 points, it is 23-21.
- New Orleans is 29-14 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Pelicans' 108.9 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers allow.
- New Orleans has put together a 17-5 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.
- Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Lakers make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Los Angeles has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Pelicans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- New Orleans has compiled a 19-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who puts up 30.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 7.0 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.
- James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he records 4.3 assists per game.
- Graham is the top shooter from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Cavaliers
W 131-120
Away
3/23/2022
76ers
L 126-121
Home
3/27/2022
Pelicans
L 116-108
Away
3/29/2022
Mavericks
L 128-110
Away
3/31/2022
Jazz
L 122-109
Away
4/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
4/5/2022
Suns
-
Away
4/7/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/8/2022
Thunder
-
Home
4/10/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Hornets
L 106-103
Away
3/24/2022
Bulls
W 126-109
Home
3/26/2022
Spurs
L 107-103
Home
3/27/2022
Lakers
W 116-108
Home
3/30/2022
Trail Blazers
W 117-107
Away
4/1/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Kings
-
Away
4/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/9/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
4/10/2022
Warriors
-
Home