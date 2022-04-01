Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) chase the loose ball during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) chase the loose ball during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Staples Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans

  • The 111.5 points per game the Lakers put up are only 1.7 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.8).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 109.8 points, it is 23-21.
  • New Orleans is 29-14 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Pelicans' 108.9 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers allow.
  • New Orleans has put together a 17-5 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Lakers make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • Los Angeles has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Pelicans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
  • New Orleans has compiled a 19-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who puts up 30.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 7.0 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.
  • James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he records 4.3 assists per game.
  • Graham is the top shooter from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

W 131-120

Away

3/23/2022

76ers

L 126-121

Home

3/27/2022

Pelicans

L 116-108

Away

3/29/2022

Mavericks

L 128-110

Away

3/31/2022

Jazz

L 122-109

Away

4/1/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/3/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/5/2022

Suns

-

Away

4/7/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/8/2022

Thunder

-

Home

4/10/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

L 106-103

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

W 126-109

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

L 107-103

Home

3/27/2022

Lakers

W 116-108

Home

3/30/2022

Trail Blazers

W 117-107

Away

4/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/3/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Kings

-

Away

4/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
1
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) gets off a shot against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks on during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy