    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (5-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Staples Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Thunder

    • The Lakers average 113.4 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 109.9 the Thunder allow.
    • Los Angeles has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 113.4 points.
    • The Thunder score 15.9 fewer points per game (96.7) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.6).
    • This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
    • In games Los Angeles shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
    • The Thunder are shooting 41.1% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 46.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Oklahoma City has compiled a 1-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 25.0 points and grabs 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.5 assists per game to go with his 19.4 PPG scoring average.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 3.4 threes per game.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is LeBron James, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racks up 22.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Thunder.
    • The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Bazley with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.7 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game).
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bazley with 1.0 per game.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Spurs

    W 125-121

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Thunder

    L 123-115

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 113-101

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-85

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    W 119-117

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    76ers

    L 115-103

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Warriors

    L 106-98

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Lakers

    W 123-115

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Warriors

    L 103-82

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Clippers

    L 99-94

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
