The Los Angeles Lakers (5-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Thunder

The Lakers average 113.4 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 109.9 the Thunder allow.

Los Angeles has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Oklahoma City is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 113.4 points.

The Thunder score 15.9 fewer points per game (96.7) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.6).

This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Thunder are shooting 41.1% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 46.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 1-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 25.0 points and grabs 11.1 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.5 assists per game to go with his 19.4 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 3.4 threes per game.

The Los Angeles steals leader is LeBron James, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racks up 22.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Bazley with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.7 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game).

Gilgeous-Alexander is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bazley with 1.0 per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/26/2021 Spurs W 125-121 Away 10/27/2021 Thunder L 123-115 Away 10/29/2021 Cavaliers W 113-101 Home 10/31/2021 Rockets W 95-85 Home 11/2/2021 Rockets W 119-117 Home 11/4/2021 Thunder - Home 11/6/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/8/2021 Hornets - Home 11/10/2021 Heat - Home 11/12/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/14/2021 Spurs - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule