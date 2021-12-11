Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-16) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (13-13) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 10, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-6.5
218 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Lakers
- The Lakers put up 111.3 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 108.0 the Thunder give up.
- Los Angeles is 12-4 when scoring more than 108.0 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 7-10 record when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Thunder's 99.3 points per game are 13.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.
- Oklahoma City is 2-0 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
- Los Angeles' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.3 points.
- The Lakers are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank ninth.
- The Lakers' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (9.8).
- The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 16th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.0 points and pulls down 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.6 assists per game while scoring 20.0 PPG.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Davis is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has racked up 6.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and averages 5.1 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
December
10
2021
Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)