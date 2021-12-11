Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-16) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (13-13) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 10, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -6.5 218 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Lakers

The Lakers put up 111.3 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 108.0 the Thunder give up.

Los Angeles is 12-4 when scoring more than 108.0 points.

Oklahoma City has a 7-10 record when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Thunder's 99.3 points per game are 13.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.

Oklahoma City is 2-0 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

Los Angeles' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.3 points.

The Lakers are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank ninth.

The Lakers' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (9.8).

The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 16th.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.0 points and pulls down 10.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.6 assists per game while scoring 20.0 PPG.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Davis is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

Thunder Players to Watch