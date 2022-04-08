Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-48) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Thunder

The Lakers score just 0.2 more points per game (111.6) than the Thunder allow (111.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 111.4 points, it is 22-16.

Oklahoma City is 18-23 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Thunder average 10.8 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Lakers give up (114.8).

When it scores more than 114.8 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.

Los Angeles has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

Los Angeles is 26-23 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Thunder's 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Oklahoma City is 12-10 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 18.5 points, pulling down 7.4 boards and dishing out 7.1 assists per game.

Malik Monk leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Carmelo Anthony leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Darius Bazley sits on top of the Thunder leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Aleksej Pokusevski dishes out more assists than any other Oklahoma City teammate with 2.1 per game. He also scores 7.6 points and pulls down 5.2 rebounds per game.

Tre Mann is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Bazley is at the top of the Oklahoma City steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.8 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/31/2022 Jazz L 122-109 Away 4/1/2022 Pelicans L 114-111 Home 4/3/2022 Nuggets L 129-118 Home 4/5/2022 Suns L 121-110 Away 4/7/2022 Warriors L 128-112 Away 4/8/2022 Thunder - Home 4/10/2022 Nuggets - Away

