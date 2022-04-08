How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (31-48) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Thunder
- The Lakers score just 0.2 more points per game (111.6) than the Thunder allow (111.4).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 111.4 points, it is 22-16.
- Oklahoma City is 18-23 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Thunder average 10.8 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Lakers give up (114.8).
- When it scores more than 114.8 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
- Los Angeles has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
- Los Angeles is 26-23 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Thunder's 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (46.9%).
- Oklahoma City is 12-10 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 18.5 points, pulling down 7.4 boards and dishing out 7.1 assists per game.
- Malik Monk leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Carmelo Anthony leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Darius Bazley sits on top of the Thunder leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Aleksej Pokusevski dishes out more assists than any other Oklahoma City teammate with 2.1 per game. He also scores 7.6 points and pulls down 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Tre Mann is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Bazley is at the top of the Oklahoma City steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.8 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/31/2022
Jazz
L 122-109
Away
4/1/2022
Pelicans
L 114-111
Home
4/3/2022
Nuggets
L 129-118
Home
4/5/2022
Suns
L 121-110
Away
4/7/2022
Warriors
L 128-112
Away
4/8/2022
Thunder
-
Home
4/10/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
L 136-118
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
L 110-101
Home
4/3/2022
Suns
W 117-96
Home
4/5/2022
Trail Blazers
W 98-94
Home
4/6/2022
Jazz
L 137-101
Away
4/8/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Clippers
-
Away
