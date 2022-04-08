Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-48) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Thunder

  • The Lakers score just 0.2 more points per game (111.6) than the Thunder allow (111.4).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 111.4 points, it is 22-16.
  • Oklahoma City is 18-23 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Thunder average 10.8 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Lakers give up (114.8).
  • When it scores more than 114.8 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
  • Los Angeles has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
  • This season, the Lakers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
  • Los Angeles is 26-23 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Thunder's 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Oklahoma City is 12-10 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 18.5 points, pulling down 7.4 boards and dishing out 7.1 assists per game.
  • Malik Monk leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Carmelo Anthony leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Darius Bazley sits on top of the Thunder leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Aleksej Pokusevski dishes out more assists than any other Oklahoma City teammate with 2.1 per game. He also scores 7.6 points and pulls down 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • Tre Mann is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Bazley is at the top of the Oklahoma City steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.8 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/31/2022

Jazz

L 122-109

Away

4/1/2022

Pelicans

L 114-111

Home

4/3/2022

Nuggets

L 129-118

Home

4/5/2022

Suns

L 121-110

Away

4/7/2022

Warriors

L 128-112

Away

4/8/2022

Thunder

-

Home

4/10/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

L 136-118

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

L 110-101

Home

4/3/2022

Suns

W 117-96

Home

4/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 98-94

Home

4/6/2022

Jazz

L 137-101

Away

4/8/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Clippers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

