The Los Angeles Lakers (22-23) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (8-38) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 217.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Lakers

The Lakers put up 111.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 110.8 the Magic give up.

Los Angeles is 16-7 when scoring more than 110.8 points.

Orlando is 8-19 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Magic average 11.1 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Lakers give up (112.8).

Orlando has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Los Angeles is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 101.7 points.

The Lakers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 22nd.

The Lakers grab 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Magic average.

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 21st.

Lakers Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who grabs 8.0 boards and administers 7.8 assists per game to go with a 18.5 PPG scoring average.

LeBron James leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 28.8 per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch