Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

The Orlando Magic (5-22) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (14-13) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Staples Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Magic

The 111.4 points per game the Lakers record are the same as the Magic give up.

Los Angeles has a 12-4 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.

Orlando is 5-10 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.

The Magic score an average of 101.6 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Lakers allow.

Orlando has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Los Angeles is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.6 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.

Los Angeles is 12-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Magic have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Orlando has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.0 points and grabs 10.2 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.6 assists per game to go with his 19.5 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.2 rejections per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (20.4 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Cole Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 2.9 made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Kings W 117-92 Away 12/3/2021 Clippers L 119-115 Home 12/7/2021 Celtics W 117-102 Home 12/9/2021 Grizzlies L 108-95 Away 12/10/2021 Thunder W 116-95 Away 12/12/2021 Magic - Home 12/15/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/17/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/19/2021 Bulls - Away 12/21/2021 Suns - Home 12/23/2021 Spurs - Home

