Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (5-22) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (14-13) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Staples Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Magic

    • The 111.4 points per game the Lakers record are the same as the Magic give up.
    • Los Angeles has a 12-4 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.
    • Orlando is 5-10 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
    • The Magic score an average of 101.6 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Lakers allow.
    • Orlando has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
    • Los Angeles is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.6 points.
    • This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
    • Los Angeles is 12-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
    • The Magic have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
    • This season, Orlando has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.0 points and grabs 10.2 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.6 assists per game to go with his 19.5 PPG scoring average.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.2 rejections per game.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (20.4 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Cole Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Kings

    W 117-92

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Clippers

    L 119-115

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-102

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-95

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Thunder

    W 116-95

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-103

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-116

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Warriors

    L 126-95

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kings

    L 142-130

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-104

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Lakers

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17254027
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Stephen F. Austin State at Gonzaga

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mjs Packers Rams Packers29 3675
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    anthony edwards
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

    1 hour ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy