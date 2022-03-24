Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-41) battle Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Staples Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Lakers vs. 76ers

  • The 108.5 points per game the 76ers score are 5.6 fewer points than the Lakers give up (114.1).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 114.1 points, it is 21-1.
  • Los Angeles is 16-10 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Lakers' 111.5 points per game are five more points than the 106.5 the 76ers allow.
  • Los Angeles is 25-21 when it scores more than 106.5 points.
  • Philadelphia is 37-10 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
  • Philadelphia has a 34-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Lakers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 26-20 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is James with 30 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.1 points per game and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • James is dependable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Nuggets

L 114-110

Home

3/16/2022

Cavaliers

W 118-114

Away

3/18/2022

Mavericks

W 111-101

Home

3/20/2022

Raptors

L 93-88

Home

3/21/2022

Heat

W 113-106

Home

3/23/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/25/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/27/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/29/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/31/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/2/2022

Hornets

-

Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

L 114-103

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-104

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

W 128-123

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

L 127-119

Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

W 131-120

Away

3/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/27/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/31/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/1/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/3/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

