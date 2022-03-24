Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-41) battle Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Staples Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. 76ers

The 108.5 points per game the 76ers score are 5.6 fewer points than the Lakers give up (114.1).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 114.1 points, it is 21-1.

Los Angeles is 16-10 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Lakers' 111.5 points per game are five more points than the 106.5 the 76ers allow.

Los Angeles is 25-21 when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Philadelphia is 37-10 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

Philadelphia has a 34-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Lakers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Los Angeles has put together a 26-20 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is James with 30 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.1 points per game and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.

James is dependable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.8 made threes per game.

James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/14/2022 Nuggets L 114-110 Home 3/16/2022 Cavaliers W 118-114 Away 3/18/2022 Mavericks W 111-101 Home 3/20/2022 Raptors L 93-88 Home 3/21/2022 Heat W 113-106 Home 3/23/2022 Lakers - Away 3/25/2022 Clippers - Away 3/27/2022 Suns - Away 3/29/2022 Bucks - Home 3/31/2022 Pistons - Away 4/2/2022 Hornets - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule