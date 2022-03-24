Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-41) battle Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Staples Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. 76ers
- The 108.5 points per game the 76ers score are 5.6 fewer points than the Lakers give up (114.1).
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 114.1 points, it is 21-1.
- Los Angeles is 16-10 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Lakers' 111.5 points per game are five more points than the 106.5 the 76ers allow.
- Los Angeles is 25-21 when it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Philadelphia is 37-10 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
- Philadelphia has a 34-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Lakers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Los Angeles has put together a 26-20 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is James with 30 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.1 points per game and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.
- James is dependable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.8 made threes per game.
- James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Nuggets
L 114-110
Home
3/16/2022
Cavaliers
W 118-114
Away
3/18/2022
Mavericks
W 111-101
Home
3/20/2022
Raptors
L 93-88
Home
3/21/2022
Heat
W 113-106
Home
3/23/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/25/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/27/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/29/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
L 114-103
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-104
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
W 128-123
Away
3/19/2022
Wizards
L 127-119
Away
3/21/2022
Cavaliers
W 131-120
Away
3/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/27/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/29/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/31/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home