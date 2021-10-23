Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Suns
- Last year, the Lakers scored only 0.2 more points per game (109.7) than the Suns gave up (109.5).
- Los Angeles had a 29-7 record last season when scoring more than 109.5 points.
- Phoenix went 31-3 last season when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Suns put up 8.5 more points per game last year (115.5) than the Lakers gave up to opponents (107.0).
- Phoenix put together a 43-10 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.
- Los Angeles went 38-20 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Lakers made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Suns allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Los Angeles shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 28-12 overall.
- The Suns shot at a 49.2% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers averaged.
- Last season, Phoenix had a 46-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.1% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook put up 22.2 points, 11.5 boards and 11.7 assists per game last season.
- Kendrick Nunn hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Westbrook averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while DeAndre Jordan compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul notched 8.8 assists per contest.
- Jae Crowder knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Paul and Ayton were defensive standouts last season, with Paul averaging 1.4 steals per game and Ayton collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Warriors
L 121-114
Home
10/22/2021
Suns
-
Home
10/24/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
10/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away
10/27/2021
Thunder
-
Away
10/29/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Rockets
-
Home
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Nuggets
L 110-98
Home
10/22/2021
Lakers
-
Away
10/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
10/27/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/2/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/4/2021
Rockets
-
Home
