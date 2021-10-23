Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the second half at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Suns

Last year, the Lakers scored only 0.2 more points per game (109.7) than the Suns gave up (109.5).

Los Angeles had a 29-7 record last season when scoring more than 109.5 points.

Phoenix went 31-3 last season when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.

The Suns put up 8.5 more points per game last year (115.5) than the Lakers gave up to opponents (107.0).

Phoenix put together a 43-10 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.

Los Angeles went 38-20 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.

The Lakers made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Suns allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Los Angeles shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 28-12 overall.

The Suns shot at a 49.2% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers averaged.

Last season, Phoenix had a 46-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.1% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook put up 22.2 points, 11.5 boards and 11.7 assists per game last season.

Kendrick Nunn hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Westbrook averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while DeAndre Jordan compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul notched 8.8 assists per contest.

Jae Crowder knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Paul and Ayton were defensive standouts last season, with Paul averaging 1.4 steals per game and Ayton collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Warriors L 121-114 Home 10/22/2021 Suns - Home 10/24/2021 Grizzlies - Home 10/26/2021 Spurs - Away 10/27/2021 Thunder - Away 10/29/2021 Cavaliers - Home 10/31/2021 Rockets - Home

Suns Upcoming Schedule