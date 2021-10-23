    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the second half at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the second half at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Suns

    • Last year, the Lakers scored only 0.2 more points per game (109.7) than the Suns gave up (109.5).
    • Los Angeles had a 29-7 record last season when scoring more than 109.5 points.
    • Phoenix went 31-3 last season when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Suns put up 8.5 more points per game last year (115.5) than the Lakers gave up to opponents (107.0).
    • Phoenix put together a 43-10 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.
    • Los Angeles went 38-20 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Lakers made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Suns allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
    • In games Los Angeles shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 28-12 overall.
    • The Suns shot at a 49.2% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers averaged.
    • Last season, Phoenix had a 46-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.1% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Russell Westbrook put up 22.2 points, 11.5 boards and 11.7 assists per game last season.
    • Kendrick Nunn hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Westbrook averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while DeAndre Jordan compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul notched 8.8 assists per contest.
    • Jae Crowder knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Paul and Ayton were defensive standouts last season, with Paul averaging 1.4 steals per game and Ayton collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Warriors

    L 121-114

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Nuggets

    L 110-98

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17002284
    Boxing

    How to Watch Boxing, Cuello vs. Florez, Lescurat vs. Reina

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994577
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Kings

    10 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Bellarmine College Preparatory vs. St. Francis in High School Football

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_16988414
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Lakers

    10 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball

    10 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Cal at Washington in Women's College Volleyball

    10 minutes ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Oregon State at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    10 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (left) greets Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy