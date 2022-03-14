Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-37) are up against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (53-14) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-8.5
230 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Lakers
- The Suns average 113.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 113.2 the Lakers allow.
- Phoenix has a 30-3 record when putting up more than 113.2 points.
- Los Angeles is 17-16 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Lakers score 5.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.0).
- When it scores more than 106.0 points, Los Angeles is 23-19.
- Phoenix's record is 47-3 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Lakers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at seventh.
- The Suns grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Lakers average (9.6).
- The Lakers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
- Cameron Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is James with 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.1 points and grabs 7.6 rebounds per game.
- James makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.
How To Watch
