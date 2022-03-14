Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) go up for a rebound in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-37) are up against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (53-14) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Suns

Suns vs Lakers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-8.5

230 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Lakers

  • The Suns average 113.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 113.2 the Lakers allow.
  • Phoenix has a 30-3 record when putting up more than 113.2 points.
  • Los Angeles is 17-16 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Lakers score 5.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.0).
  • When it scores more than 106.0 points, Los Angeles is 23-19.
  • Phoenix's record is 47-3 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.
  • The Lakers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at seventh.
  • The Suns grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Lakers average (9.6).
  • The Lakers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
  • Cameron Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is James with 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.1 points and grabs 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • James makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
