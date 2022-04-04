Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's top scorers face off when Devin Booker (ninth, 26.6 points per game) and the Phoenix Suns (62-15) host LeBron James (first, 30.3) and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Lakers
- The Suns score 115.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow.
- Phoenix has a 35-2 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.
- Los Angeles has a 19-20 record when giving up fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Lakers score an average of 111.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 107.0 the Suns give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 24-26 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Phoenix's record is 51-3 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.
- The Suns' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Lakers grab.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 21st.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Booker, who averages 26.6 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.6 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is James with 30.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 7.0 per game. He also scores 18.0 points and grabs 7.3 rebounds per game.
- James is dependable from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.
- James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.
How To Watch
April
5
2022
Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)