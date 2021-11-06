Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (4-5) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs Lakers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -5

    -

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

    • The Trail Blazers record 110.9 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers give up.
    • Portland is 2-2 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
    • Los Angeles has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Lakers' 112.3 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 109.3 the Trail Blazers allow.
    • Los Angeles has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
    • Portland has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at sixth.
    • The Trail Blazers' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Lakers average per game (10.3).
    • The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 13th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 23.8 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Damian Lillard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.8 in each contest.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who makes 4.2 threes per game.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis averages 25.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Lakers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Russell Westbrook dishes out more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 8.1 per game. He also scores 20.2 points and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is reliable from deep and leads the Lakers with 3.6 made threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Kent Bazemore (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.3 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
