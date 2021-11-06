Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (4-5) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Trail Blazers
-5
-
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
- The Trail Blazers record 110.9 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers give up.
- Portland is 2-2 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- Los Angeles has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Lakers' 112.3 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 109.3 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
- Portland has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at sixth.
- The Trail Blazers' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Lakers average per game (10.3).
- The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 13th.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 23.8 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Damian Lillard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.8 in each contest.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who makes 4.2 threes per game.
- Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis averages 25.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Lakers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Russell Westbrook dishes out more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 8.1 per game. He also scores 20.2 points and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is reliable from deep and leads the Lakers with 3.6 made threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Kent Bazemore (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.3 per game).
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)