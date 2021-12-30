Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) after losing three straight home games. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 110.3 points per game the Lakers score are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
    • Los Angeles is 13-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
    • When Portland allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 10-3.
    • The Trail Blazers' 108.3 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Lakers allow.
    • Portland is 6-5 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
    • Los Angeles has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
    • This season, the Lakers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
    • In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
    • The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Portland has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and grabs 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.3 per game while also scoring 19.7 points per contest.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (24.2 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • Lillard knocks down 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    L 108-90

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    L 138-110

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    L 122-115

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Rockets

    W 132-123

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 104-99

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    W 125-116

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 105-100

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    L 111-97

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    L 132-117

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-105

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) fouls Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy