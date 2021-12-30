Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) after losing three straight home games. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
- The 110.3 points per game the Lakers score are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
- Los Angeles is 13-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 10-3.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.3 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Lakers allow.
- Portland is 6-5 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
- Los Angeles has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Portland has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and grabs 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.3 per game while also scoring 19.7 points per contest.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard's points (24.2 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Lillard knocks down 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Suns
L 108-90
Home
12/23/2021
Spurs
L 138-110
Home
12/25/2021
Nets
L 122-115
Home
12/28/2021
Rockets
W 132-123
Away
12/29/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-99
Away
12/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/4/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Hornets
W 125-116
Home
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
W 105-100
Away
12/21/2021
Pelicans
L 111-97
Away
12/27/2021
Mavericks
L 132-117
Home
12/29/2021
Jazz
L 120-105
Home
12/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/9/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/13/2022
Nuggets
-
Away