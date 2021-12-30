Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) after losing three straight home games. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

The 110.3 points per game the Lakers score are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.

Los Angeles is 13-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 10-3.

The Trail Blazers' 108.3 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Lakers allow.

Portland is 6-5 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Los Angeles has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and grabs 9.9 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.3 per game while also scoring 19.7 points per contest.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard's points (24.2 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Lillard knocks down 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Suns L 108-90 Home 12/23/2021 Spurs L 138-110 Home 12/25/2021 Nets L 122-115 Home 12/28/2021 Rockets W 132-123 Away 12/29/2021 Grizzlies L 104-99 Away 12/31/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 1/2/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/4/2022 Kings - Home 1/7/2022 Hawks - Home 1/9/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/12/2022 Kings - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule