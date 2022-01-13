Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-27) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (21-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4 230.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers

The 112.0 points per game the Lakers record are the same as the Kings allow.

Los Angeles has a 15-6 record when putting up more than 113.6 points.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 112.0 points, it is 9-12.

The Kings put up an average of 108.9 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 112.5 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Sacramento is 12-4.

Los Angeles has an 11-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.

The Lakers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.

The Lakers average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.0 rebound less than the Kings.

The Lakers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 11th.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in rebounds and assist is Russell Westbrook, who grabs 8.1 rebounds and distributes 8.2 assists per game along with scoring 19.0 points per contest.

LeBron James is Los Angeles' leading scorer, tallying 28.9 per game while tacking on 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

