Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

The Sacramento Kings (15-22) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Kings

The Lakers record only 2.6 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Kings give up (113.7).

Los Angeles has a 13-5 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.

Sacramento is 9-9 when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.

The Kings average just 2.8 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Lakers allow (112.2).

Sacramento has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Los Angeles' record is 11-8 when it gives up fewer than 109.4 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Kings have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Sacramento has put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and pulls down 9.9 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.2 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 19.6 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his scoring output.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.6 per game.

Buddy Hield is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 3.4 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/25/2021 Nets L 122-115 Home 12/28/2021 Rockets W 132-123 Away 12/29/2021 Grizzlies L 104-99 Away 12/31/2021 Trail Blazers W 139-106 Home 1/2/2022 Timberwolves W 108-103 Home 1/4/2022 Kings - Home 1/7/2022 Hawks - Home 1/9/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/12/2022 Kings - Away 1/15/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/17/2022 Jazz - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule