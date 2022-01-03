Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball in front of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (15-22) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Kings

    • The Lakers record only 2.6 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Kings give up (113.7).
    • Los Angeles has a 13-5 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.
    • Sacramento is 9-9 when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Kings average just 2.8 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Lakers allow (112.2).
    • Sacramento has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
    • Los Angeles' record is 11-8 when it gives up fewer than 109.4 points.
    • This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.
    • In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
    • The Kings have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
    • Sacramento has put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and pulls down 9.9 boards per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.2 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 19.6 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.6 per game.
    • Buddy Hield is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    L 122-115

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Rockets

    W 132-123

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 104-99

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 139-106

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Timberwolves

    W 108-103

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 127-102

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Thunder

    W 117-111

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 95-94

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Mavericks

    L 112-96

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Heat

    W 115-113

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

