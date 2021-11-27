Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-10) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Sacramento Kings (7-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Kings

The 110.1 points per game the Lakers score are the same as the Kings allow.

Los Angeles has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Sacramento is 5-8 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.

The Kings score an average of 109.1 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

Los Angeles is 3-5 when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Kings' opponents have knocked down.

Los Angeles has an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.3 points and pulls down 10.3 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.6 assists per game while scoring 20.0 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings' De'Aaron Fox puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Richaun Holmes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.4 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.

Buddy Hield is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 4.3 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Bucks L 109-102 Away 11/19/2021 Celtics L 130-108 Away 11/21/2021 Pistons W 121-116 Away 11/23/2021 Knicks L 106-100 Away 11/24/2021 Pacers W 124-116 Away 11/26/2021 Kings - Home 11/28/2021 Pistons - Home 11/30/2021 Kings - Away 12/3/2021 Clippers - Home 12/7/2021 Celtics - Home 12/9/2021 Grizzlies - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule