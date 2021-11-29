Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (8-13) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-11) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers

    • The 110.2 points per game the Kings score are the same as the Lakers allow.
    • When Sacramento puts up more than 114.1 points, it is 5-1.
    • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 4-5.
    • The Lakers average only 1.8 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Kings give up to opponents (113.1).
    • Los Angeles is 8-3 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
    • Sacramento is 5-8 when it allows fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at eighth.
    • The Kings' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (9.8).
    • The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at eighth.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
    • Sacramento's best rebounder is Richaun Holmes, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.4 PPG average.
    • Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest.
    • Tyrese Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.7 per game. He also records 20.6 points per game and adds 8.4 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is consistent from deep and leads the Lakers with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is Davis with 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
