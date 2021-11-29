Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (8-13) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-11) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers

The 110.2 points per game the Kings score are the same as the Lakers allow.

When Sacramento puts up more than 114.1 points, it is 5-1.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 4-5.

The Lakers average only 1.8 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Kings give up to opponents (113.1).

Los Angeles is 8-3 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Sacramento is 5-8 when it allows fewer than 111.3 points.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at eighth.

The Kings' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 more rebounds than the Lakers pull down per game (9.8).

The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at eighth.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.

Sacramento's best rebounder is Richaun Holmes, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.4 PPG average.

Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch