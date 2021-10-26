Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) take on the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at AT&T Center on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Arena: AT&T Center
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-1
220.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers
- Last year, the Spurs put up only 4.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Lakers gave up (107.0).
- San Antonio went 28-15 last season when scoring more than 107.0 points.
- When Los Angeles allowed fewer than 111.1 points last season, it went 32-14.
- The Lakers scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed.
- When it scored more than 112.8 points last season, Los Angeles went 25-5.
- San Antonio's record was 22-12 when it gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season.
- The Lakers ranked 15th in rebounding in the NBA. The Spurs finished 18th.
- The Spurs and the Lakers were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.3 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively.
- The Spurs ranked 22nd in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Lakers ranked 15th.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and dished out 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Jakob Poeltl grabbed 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- Bryn Forbes made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season.
- Kendrick Nunn knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan were defensive standouts last season, with Westbrook averaging 1.4 steals per game and Jordan collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
