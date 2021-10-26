Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 24, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and forward LeBron James (6) celebrate a win after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) take on the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at AT&T Center on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Spurs

    Spurs vs Lakers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Spurs

    -1

    220.5 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers

    • Last year, the Spurs put up only 4.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Lakers gave up (107.0).
    • San Antonio went 28-15 last season when scoring more than 107.0 points.
    • When Los Angeles allowed fewer than 111.1 points last season, it went 32-14.
    • The Lakers scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed.
    • When it scored more than 112.8 points last season, Los Angeles went 25-5.
    • San Antonio's record was 22-12 when it gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season.
    • The Lakers ranked 15th in rebounding in the NBA. The Spurs finished 18th.
    • The Spurs and the Lakers were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.3 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively.
    • The Spurs ranked 22nd in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Lakers ranked 15th.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and dished out 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabbed 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • Bryn Forbes made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Russell Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season.
    • Kendrick Nunn knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan were defensive standouts last season, with Westbrook averaging 1.4 steals per game and Jordan collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
