Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

Oct 24, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and forward LeBron James (6) celebrate a win after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) take on the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at AT&T Center on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -1 220.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers

Last year, the Spurs put up only 4.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Lakers gave up (107.0).

San Antonio went 28-15 last season when scoring more than 107.0 points.

When Los Angeles allowed fewer than 111.1 points last season, it went 32-14.

The Lakers scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed.

When it scored more than 112.8 points last season, Los Angeles went 25-5.

San Antonio's record was 22-12 when it gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season.

The Lakers ranked 15th in rebounding in the NBA. The Spurs finished 18th.

The Spurs and the Lakers were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.3 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Spurs ranked 22nd in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Lakers ranked 15th.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and dished out 5.4 assists per game last season.

Jakob Poeltl grabbed 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.

Bryn Forbes made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch