Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (4-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs

    • The Lakers score 110.0 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 109.2 the Spurs give up.
    • When Los Angeles scores more than 109.2 points, it is 6-2.
    • San Antonio is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Spurs put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers give up.
    • When it scores more than 112.3 points, San Antonio is 2-2.
    • Los Angeles' record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
    • The Lakers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Los Angeles is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
    • The Spurs are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, San Antonio has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.8 points and 11.0 boards per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.5 assists per game while scoring 19.4 PPG.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-90

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    W 126-123

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    W 120-117

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 107-83

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    L 109-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    W 102-89

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    L 99-94

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    W 136-117

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    L 123-109

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17153008
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Lakers

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Sterling Brown (0) blocks the shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Northern Iowa in Women's College Basketball

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_15847635
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

    34 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at California in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Ireland

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy