Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

The Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (4-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs

The Lakers score 110.0 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 109.2 the Spurs give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 109.2 points, it is 6-2.

San Antonio is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, San Antonio is 2-2.

Los Angeles' record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Lakers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Spurs are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, San Antonio has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.8 points and 11.0 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.5 assists per game while scoring 19.4 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Doug McDermott makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/4/2021 Thunder L 107-104 Home 11/6/2021 Trail Blazers L 105-90 Away 11/8/2021 Hornets W 126-123 Home 11/10/2021 Heat W 120-117 Home 11/12/2021 Timberwolves L 107-83 Home 11/14/2021 Spurs - Home 11/15/2021 Bulls - Home 11/17/2021 Bucks - Away 11/19/2021 Celtics - Away 11/21/2021 Pistons - Away 11/23/2021 Knicks - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule