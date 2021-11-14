Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (4-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs
- The Lakers score 110.0 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 109.2 the Spurs give up.
- When Los Angeles scores more than 109.2 points, it is 6-2.
- San Antonio is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers give up.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, San Antonio is 2-2.
- Los Angeles' record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Lakers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, San Antonio has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.8 points and 11.0 boards per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.5 assists per game while scoring 19.4 PPG.
- Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
Thunder
L 107-104
Home
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
L 105-90
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
W 126-123
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
W 120-117
Home
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
L 107-83
Home
11/14/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/15/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/17/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/21/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/23/2021
Knicks
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
L 109-108
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
W 102-89
Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
L 99-94
Away
11/10/2021
Kings
W 136-117
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
L 123-109
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
-
Home